Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,525 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $7,582,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 16,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.