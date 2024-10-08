Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 73.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 138,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

