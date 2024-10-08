Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

