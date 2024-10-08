Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF comprises about 3.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.17% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $35,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

