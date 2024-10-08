Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $5,223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 261,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 186,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

