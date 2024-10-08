Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Shares of JPM opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $605.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

