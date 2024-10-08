Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

