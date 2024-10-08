Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.91 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

