Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 42,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $636.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

