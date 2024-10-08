Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $114.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

