Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $760,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWZS opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $15.30.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.