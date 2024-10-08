Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $6,438,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

