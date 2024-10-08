Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.03.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
