Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,163,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

