Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,248 shares of company stock worth $20,091,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $232.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

