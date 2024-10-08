Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $390.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.85. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $391.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.