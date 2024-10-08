Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.11 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $37.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00042242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.76985 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05275983 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $43,644,454.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

