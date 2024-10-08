Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

