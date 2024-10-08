HI Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $265,206.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,339.95 or 0.99935666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00045537 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $243,578.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

