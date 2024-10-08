Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) & Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Head to Head Survey

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Hitachi Construction Machinery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $515.53 million 0.07 -$19.15 million N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.74 billion 0.54 $643.73 million $6.12 7.94

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Parkson Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 6.10% 10.72% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Parkson Retail Group and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats Parkson Retail Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It also provides food and beverages, property, and consultancy management services; wholesale and retails cosmetic products, and trade; and offers money lending and credit services, as well as engages in domestic and cross-border trading. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

