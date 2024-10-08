Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.29 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $122.81 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.92 or 0.00012641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00035689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,514,831 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

