Horizen Price Reaches $7.82 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Horizen has a total market cap of $121.27 million and $4.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00012506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00035346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,516,619 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

