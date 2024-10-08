Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $22.99. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 53,582 shares trading hands.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 0.38.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
