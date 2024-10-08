Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $17,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

