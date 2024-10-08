Hxro (HXRO) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1,626.41 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO."

