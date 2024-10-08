ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.92 and traded as high as $29.32. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 7,304,435 shares traded.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. This is a positive change from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,827,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,253,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 441,155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,191,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,981 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,193,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,440,000 after acquiring an additional 243,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.