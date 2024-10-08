Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €16.71 ($18.36). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €16.28 ($17.89), with a volume of 166,800 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). The firm had revenue of €6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €5.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

