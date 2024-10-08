IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 408,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 860,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 508,151 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 369,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

