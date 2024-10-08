iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $106.55 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $106.55 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,391.58 or 0.99957209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.48538117 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,959,951.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.