Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,267,000 after buying an additional 1,436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 180.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

