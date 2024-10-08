Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $636.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
