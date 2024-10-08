Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

