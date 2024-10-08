Ignition (FBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.85 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $516,125.60 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $62,289.06 or 0.99854095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 512 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 876.85671997 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 62,391.98010707 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $777,906.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

