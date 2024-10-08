Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS PSEP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,885 shares. The company has a market cap of $734.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

