Insider Buying: Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,161.10).

Robert Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Robert Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($523.49).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of Velocity Composites stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.53. Velocity Composites plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

