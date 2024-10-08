Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 16,516 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $363,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACMR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 2,762,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.52. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ACM Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

