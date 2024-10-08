Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.95. 396,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $297.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 296.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Duolingo by 33.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

