Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 6,415 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $62,164.30.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $40,360.92.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sunrun by 466.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

