Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 4,869 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,575.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $39,030.43.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.