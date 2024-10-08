Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 4,017 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 4,017 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,677.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 423,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,209.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $19,630,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

