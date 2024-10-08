Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 4,017 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 4,017 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,677.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 423,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,209.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sunrun Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.