Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.03. 36,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,320. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

