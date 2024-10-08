Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,116 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 93,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,257. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

