Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 47,470 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,211. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

