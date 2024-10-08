Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.50.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.58. 8,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,662. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $441.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

