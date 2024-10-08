Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,893 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 119,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,432. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

