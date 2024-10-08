Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,338. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $453.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

