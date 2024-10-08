Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 278,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,815. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

