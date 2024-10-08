Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Target alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $149.78. 274,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.