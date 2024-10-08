Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $25.84 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. 50,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,915. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.