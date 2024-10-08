Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

CDW stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.84. 28,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

